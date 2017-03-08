Edmonton youth worker first to receive Women’s Leadership Award

When she started her career in government 36 years ago, Liz O’Neill remembers being passed over at important meetings.



“We, as women, were invited to meetings because they thought maybe they should include us, and only just to include us,” said O’Neill, now the executive director of Boys and Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters Society of Edmonton & Area.



“They turned to us at the end of the agenda and would say, ‘Oh did you have something to add?’ Of course we always have something to add.”



Women’s rights have come a long way since those meetings, O’Neill added.



“The dichotomy is day and night.”



O’Neill was the first woman to receive Edmonton’s Woman’s Leadership Award Wednesday for her accomplishments in the community, as part of celebrations to mark International Women’s Day.



She heads an organization that serves more than 5,000 children with 3,000 volunteers at the helm.



She acknowledged the “incredible women, and some men, too,” that she works with, after accepting the award.



“We don’t get here alone,” she said. “We get here because we come together. So you coming here to celebrate International Women’s Day really matters to me.”



During the event, Status of Women Minister Stephanie McLean and Coun. Bev Esslinger highlighted the work they’ve been doing that they said improves the quality of life for women in Edmonton. That includes raising the minimum wage, letting people break rental leases if they face domestic violence, and developing policy that has a ‘gendered-lens.’



But there always room for improvement, O’Neill added.



“It’s really important to make sure our all our policies are put into a gendered lens, to make sure we don’t get ourselves caught,” she said. “It’s to make sure we don’t miss out on an opportunity because there was a gender bias in place.”