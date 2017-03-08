Italian Centre Shop owner details rise in male-dominated business

Despite running a successful business for almost two decades, Teresa Spinelli doesn’t always get the respect she deserves from other business folk.



“It still happens to me today, if I go somewhere and I’m with my husband and we run into a businessperson, they speak to my husband as if he’s the business owner,” said Spinelli, who owns Edmonton’s four Italian Centre Shops.



“I have to interrupt them and say, ‘Hello, I’m the one that signs the cheques.’ My husband is not involved in our business at all.”



Spinelli is slated to speak Wednesday at the Women and Wealth Conference, to mark International Women’s Day.



This year’s conference will specifically celebrate women’s entrepreneurship, which comes with a set of challenges Spinelli has faced head-on.



“When I started, a lot of the people that already worked here for my dad saw me as a woman and it didn’t matter what I said. They wanted me to get married and have a bunch of kids and kind of go away. But I didn’t go away,” she said.



Spinelli describes her late father’s shop as a “very Italian, European, old-school, macho kind of business.” Indeed, it was a matter of tragic circumstance that put her in charge despite her gender.



The family's initial plan was to have her younger brother take the reins, but he passed away suddenly in 1996.



“My brother was supposed to take over the business because my brother was a boy. Not because he was better at it, not because he was smarter than me, just because he was a boy,” Spinelli said.



When their father Frank passed away four years later, she was thrust into the lead role and faced a steep learning curve. She has since expanded the business from one store to four.



Spinelli will also talk finances and number crunching on Wednesday, which are areas she struggled with at first and she sees many other women struggle with as well.



She said women have come a long way in business, but “we’ve still got a long way to go.”



The second annual Women and Wealth Conference starts at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at DoubleTree by Hilton, 16615 109 Ave.