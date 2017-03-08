NEB modernization panel rolls into Edmonton

The federal panel responsible for guiding government through a modernization of the National Energy Board touched down in Edmonton Tuesday.

The National Energy Board Modernization expert panel met with stakeholders in Edmonton throughout the day before public hearings in the evening.

Wednesday consists of meetings around Indigenous issues when it comes to the regulator’s governance and decision-making process.

More than 153 people had registered for the meetings in Edmonton as of Tuesday morning.

Panel co-chair Gary Merasty – a former MP in Saskatchewan and director of the Canada West Foundation – told Metro that the meetings in Edmonton, being an energy town, definitely had a strong representation from industry but mirrored much of the feedback heard during visits to six other cities so far.

“[Edmonton stakeholders] are very focused on the industry and the health of the industry itself,” said Merasty. “We have heard support for the industry across the country, everywhere we’ve gone. We’ve also heard concerns.”

Specifically, Merasty said there is a distrust of the NEB at large.

“There’s a question of trust and various perceptions of it being too tightly tied to the industry,” he said. “It would be nice to have Canadians feel like their regulator … is very transparent and accountable. Right now, the perception is that the fair hearing is not necessarily there and I think that’s where we want to get to. ‘Can we?’ is the question.”