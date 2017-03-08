Edmonton Snack n' Study program helps newcomer students with English

Sham Al Khalili, 5, paints a red and purple stick person with slow, careful strokes. "I don't want to make a mess," she tells her friend, six-year-old Layan Al Tawil. Al Tawil looks over, raises an eyebrow, and whispers, “‘mess’ or ‘dirty’?" The girls had come to the Al Rashid Mosque after school Wednesday to paint, but also to practice their English. The mosque has started a new after school Snack n’ Study program primarily for Syrian refugee students to practice their English.

Edmonton schools open doors to influx of Syrian refugees “I wanted to create a space for these kids where they feel welcomed and can speak to other kids going through the same circumstance showing them they aren't alone,” said facilitator Hana Kadri, an education student at the University of Alberta. Canada has opened its doors to thousands of Syrian refugees, but the biggest barrier for many remains learning the language. Many are still learning how to communicate with teachers and peers, which is where this new program comes in, Kadri said.

She said organizers are aiming to provide a learning environment for kids from kindergarten to high school that is more casual and interactive.



"We had a couple kids who wouldn't speak when they first came. They were very hesitant and now they feel confident, they know we're here to help and it's okay to make mistakes,” she said.



Feedback from parents has been really positive, she said, and it has helped kids come out of their shells.



Al Tawil was one child who seemed shy when she first arrived Wednesday, but her reluctance disappeared as she joined a group of kids to play.



“I feel good,” she said.



Then, after a slight pause, “No, I feel great,” she added, with a toothless grin.



The Snack n' Study program was started in November and organizers are looking to make it a permanent fixture at the mosque.