Edmonton Oilers fan worried about proposed playoff ticket prices

For the first time in a decade the playoffs could be within reach for the Edmonton Oilers—but soaring ticket prices mean many fans could miss out.

“I’d like to go see as many playoff games as I could, but I would have to pick my games,” said Oilers fan Michael Calnan. “I’d maybe have to go on Kijiji and hunt for them, you know, find the cheapest games possible.”

While it's standard practice in the NHL to raise the price of tickets for the playoffs, Calnan said soaring ticket prices are tough for hardcore fans who’ve waited years to see their team make another run.

According to the Rogers Place website, season ticket holders with lower bowl seats can expect to pay between $169 - $258 for the first round. By round four those same seats will be as much as $496 each.

Meanwhile, non-season ticket holders could be even worse off: StubHub is estimating prices could skyrocket to $2,500 apiece for the final game.

While Calnan said Edmonton hockey fans “can’t be compared” and are willing to pay a lot for tickets, that price is beyond most.

“Soaring prices will keep people, dedicated fans, away from the games. Hockey can’t end up being a rich man's sport,” he said.