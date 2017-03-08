Ottawa conference aims to inspire future women politicians

Women occupied every seat in the House of Commons for a short time Wednesday.



Jennifer Ha from Camrose, Alta. was one of the 338 women who took part in Daughters of the Vote, a three-day leadership conference organized by Equal Voice to celebrate women’s suffrage and Canada’s 150th anniversary around International Women’s Day.



The 22-year-old University of Alberta political science student said she had never considered running for office until sitting in parliament this week.



“Even studying political science, I never really thought that I’d be the one that’s ever running on the ballot,” Ha said.



“But actually attending this conference, it’s sort of cheesy but made me think, why not me? If I have these ideas and if I have these visions and I know I’m capable and I know I’m driven, they why wouldn’t it be me.”



The women, aged 18-23, applied to be chosen as delegates, and one was selected to represent each riding in Canada.



The delegates took in workshops and sessions on women in politics, heard from Green Party leader Elizabeth May and former Prime Minister Kim Campbell, marched from the National Arts Centre to the parliament building and met with their MPs.



For Ha, the most important part was hearing speeches from the other delegates covering a range of topics including low income housing, inaccessibility for people with disabilities, and suicide rates in northern indigenous communities.



“It’s been really amazing. We not only come from different parts of the country, we all come with different perspectives and different passions,” she said.



Women currently hold just 26 per cent of seats in the House of Commons, and Equal Voice is working to change that by getting more women elected across Canada.