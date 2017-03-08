Police seek person of interest in February apartment fire

The police are looking for a "person of interest" in connection with last month's apartment fire in west Edmonton, according to a release.

They're seeking the public's help in locating the woman, who is described as an "Aboriginal woman in her 40s," who is 5'11' tall with a thin build.



On Thursday, Feb. 16, police were called to a fire in the area of 172 Street and 76 Avenue. Investigators determined the fire was deliberately set and it has been confirmed an arson.

The blaze gutted the building, displacing 90 families and causing approximately $5.5 million in damages.



Anyone wtih information is being asked to contact police.