When pedestrians die, Edmonton police talk notifying next of kin

Two people make their way across a crosswalk — someone is pushing a man in a wheelchair.

Moments later a driver in a car mows them both down, killing the man in the wheelchair.

Sgt. Kerry Bates with the Edmonton Police Service Traffic Unit recalls attending that scene.

“I put myself in that position sometimes and I think I would be pretty upset with the person driving that car,” he said. “But that has been a missing component or reaction: to be upset or aggressive towards the accused, to put it one way.

“They (the family) forget about that. They just worry about their missing person.”

Bates, who’s been on the force for more than 30 years, has attended various scenes involving drivers of vehicles killing pedestrians or cyclists.

He also hears about them from the officers on patrol, who have to notify families their loved ones had been killed.

“Sometimes it’s such a shock to the families,” he said. “There’s cases where people get super emotional right away. And a lot of times it just stuns them.”

Edmonton police deal with about 20 to 30 fatal collisions a year, Bates said. About 25 per cent of those dealt with pedestrians or cyclists.

His comments come in light of Mayor Don Iveson calling for a re-focus on the city’s Vision Zero strategy, which aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries to zero.

Advocates have said the strategy focuses too much on drivers, arguing the city isn’t going far enough to create more visible crosswalks, narrower lanes, protected bike lanes and wider sidewalks.

For Bates, the solution is simple — both motorists and pedestrians should pay attention.

“It’s a shared thing,” he said. “The vehicle is going to win every time, whether it’s a cyclist and absolutely for a pedestrian. Pedestrian awareness has to increase to some degree.”

Edmonton police complete a full investigation following crashes, which may lead to charges.

“You keep the family in the loop, let them know ahead of time,” he said. “Usually they feel better about that, knowing what’s going on.”

Edmonton crosswalk review to look at effects of urban development

The city has identified new crosswalks that are needed in the future, as Edmonton sees development in the core and new schools.

Expect a report next week on where Edmonton could see new crosswalks and how the city plans to prioritize them, said traffic safety executive director Gerry Shimko.

Shimko couldn’t yet say which areas are priorities, but added staff have been analyzing how the arena, new schools and a growing downtown have affected streets.

“It’s looking at how to protect all those road users in these new environments,” he said. “That’s really the Vision Zero aspect: make sure the speed is safe and make sure the road design gets people driving at the speed they need to so that other road users are safe.”

The city’s Vision Zero strategy aims to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries to zero.

Recent efforts include improving 30 intersections by redesigning right lane turn-offs, installing flashing pedestrian signage or improving sign visibility.

In particular, Shimko said speed feedback signs — which notify drivers how fast they’re going compared to the posted speed limit — have been helpful in reducing speed when motorists come off major roads.