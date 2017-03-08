Police charge woman after smashing car window to retrieve unattended baby in -28 weather

Edmonton police have charged an Edmonton mother after a baby was left in a parked car in -28 weather Tuesday.

Officers were called out just after noon in response to a call from a concerned citizen.

They found a seven-month-old child in the back of a locked, unattended Toyota near 96 Street and 82 Ave, according to a release form police.



After looking unsuccessfully for the driver, they smashed the driver's side window and retrieved the infant.

The baby's mother, a 30-year-old woman, returned 10 minutes later and was charged with causing a child to be in need of intervention.