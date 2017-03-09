Alberta government invests in justice system to address backlog

The Alberta government has announced new funding for the justice system, after hundreds of criminal cases were stayed over a lack of resources.

In a news release Thursday officials said new funding will allow the hiring of 65 new staff, including 35 new crown prosecutors and 30 additional support staff.

In February, Shelley Bykewich, Edmonton's chief Crown prosecutor stayed 15 provincial cases, citing a case backlog.

The Supreme Court of Canada’s July 2016 Jordan decision placed time limits on how long accused people can wait to go to trial, which has put more pressure on an already taxed system, experts say.



They are also 15 crown prosecutor positions currently sitting vacant, the government said.

“It’s critical that our justice system works well for Albertans and that they have confidence in it,” Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley said in a news release.

“That takes resources, which is why this government is investing in the system. In light of the recent Supreme Court of Canada decision in Jordan, this new investment is more important than ever.”

The investment includes an increase of about $14.5 million to address court and crown pressures. The funding will presented in the budget later this month.