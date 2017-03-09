Alberta watchdog investigates after an Edmonton police officer shoots man

EDMONTON — Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an Edmonton Police Service officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says it has been assigned to review the Thursday afternoon shooting.

Edmonton police say an officer pulled over a suspected impaired driver and they both got out of their vehicles.

Police say there was a struggle and the officer shot the man.

Paramedics were called but the man was declared dead at the scene.