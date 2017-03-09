Alberta watchdog investigates after an Edmonton police officer shoots man
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an Edmonton Police Service officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says it has been assigned to review the Thursday afternoon shooting.
Edmonton police say an officer pulled over a suspected impaired driver and they both got out of their vehicles.
Police say there was a struggle and the officer shot the man.
Paramedics were called but the man was declared dead at the scene.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave and police were trying to contact the family of the driver. (CTV Edmonton, The Canadian Press)
Most Popular
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Footnotes