Edmonton police ask for help finding stolen sculpture

Edmonton police are looking for a sculpture of a woman that went missing almost a year ago.

Police say they received a report on April 4, 2016 of a break-and-enter to a garage near 156 Street and 107 Avenue.

The sculpture was one of several items stolen from the garage in the overnight hours of April 2 and 3, police said Thursday in a press release.

The piece stands three feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds, and is part of a series that was scheduled to be part of an exhibition tour this year.

