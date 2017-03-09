News / Edmonton

Edmonton police ask for help finding stolen sculpture

Three-foot statue of woman went missing from a west-end garage in April 2016.

Police say this statue went missing from a West Edmonton garage.

Supplied / Edmonton Police Service

Police say this statue went missing from a West Edmonton garage.

Edmonton police are looking for a sculpture of a woman that went missing almost a year ago.

Police say they received a report on April 4, 2016 of a break-and-enter to a garage near 156 Street and 107 Avenue.

The sculpture was one of several items stolen from the garage in the overnight hours of April 2 and 3, police said Thursday in a press release.

The piece stands three feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds, and is part of a series that was scheduled to be part of an exhibition tour this year.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.  

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views