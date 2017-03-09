Man charged with attempted murder in connection with crowbar attack
Jared Matthew Eliasson, 28, faces multiple charges after allegedly following an Edmonton mother home and breaking her arms with a crowbar.
Edmonton police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection to a 'vicious' road rage attack, where he allegedly broke a woman’s arms with a crowbar.
Jared Matthew Eliasson, 28, has been charged with attempt to commit murder, possesing an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and aggravated assault.
Officers were called out to an incident 76 Avenue and 87 Street at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The woman, 34, was driving northbound on 87 Street when she approached a silver Pontiac Wave stopped in the eastbound lane, according to a release.
Police say she honked her horn, before passing the car. It is alleged the suspect vehicle followed her to a nearby residental address.
When she stopped and exited her car, the male suspect ran up to her and struck both her arms with a crowbar.
Paramedics took her to hospital, where doctors performed surgery.
