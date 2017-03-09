Edmonton police shoot and kill man during traffic stop

An Edmonton police officer shot and killed a man during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, the department says.

EPS deputy chief Kevin Brezinski told media that an officer was sent to the Hollands Landing area in southwest Edmonton after police received two separate 911 calls “indicating that the driver of a vehicle was swerving all over the road and possibly impaired.”

A six-year veteran of the force pulled over the vehicle at 1:43 p.m.

“Once the vehicle was stopped, the police officer and the driver of the vehicle both exited their vehicles. An encounter occurred between the officer and the driver, which resulted in the officer discharging his firearm, striking the male,” said Brezinski. “The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man’s identity has not been released.

“We know very little about the victim at this time, but we do believe he has family in Edmonton,” said Brezinski. “We are currently in the process of identifying and reaching out to family members to offer our thoughts and condolences on these tragic circumstances.”

No other details about the incident will be released by the department, Brezinski said.

The investigation has been turned over to the independent Alberta Series Incident Response Team.

In the meantime, the officer has been taken out of duty, according to Brezinski.