Man missing since Fort McMurray fire has been found safe
Wood Buffalo RCMP call off search for 55-year-old Charles Bastien.
Wood Buffalo RCMP say a man who was missing since the Fort McMurray wildifre last May has been found safe.
Mounties alerted the public on March 1 that Charles Bastien, 55, had not been in contact with his family since the wildfire that forced much of the region to evacuate.
An artist who'd once lived and shown work in Edmonton, Bastien had been staying in a camp outside Fort McMurray when the fire broke out.
RCMP thanked the public for their help in locating Bastien.
