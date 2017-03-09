Rogers Place needs fixing six months after opening

Six months since it opened, roof equipment at Rogers Place needs replacing.



The city said Thursday that it anticipates to close lanes adjacent to the arena when work begins on replace Rogers Place’s nine exhaust fans, located on the roof.

“This work is scheduled to begin the week of March 20 with the timing and specific details of the lane closures will be announced closer to the start of the replacement,” the city said in a news release.

“It is anticipated the work will take three or four days to complete.”