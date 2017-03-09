Insulin shows promising results protecting brain against effects of HIV: study

Researchers in Edmonton have found an insulin nasal spray can ease some negative effects of HIV on the brain.



Christopher Power, professor and neurologist at the University of Alberta, said about 25 per cent of people with HIV suffer difficulties with memory, concentration, decision making, and sometimes motor problems and behavioural issues like mania or irritability.



“We think that’s because the virus gets into the brain and the antiretroviral drugs don’t work that well in the brain. They don’t cross the blood-brain barrier very well,” Power said.



Power is the senior author of a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience showing that insulin delivered intranasally can protect brain cells while also suppressing HIV replication and preventing inflammation.



Funded by a Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Team grant, the researchers found consistently positive results in preclinical models over the six-week study.



“Memory is improved, motor functions are improved, decision making was improved in the models,” Power said.



Because the insulin is delivered straight to the brain through the nasal cavity, it does not carry any of insulin’s side effects either, he added.



The team is now ready to move on to a randomized control trial in humans, who will be split into three groups—one treated with a placebo and the rest being treated with insulin intranasally at two different doses.



The end result, Power hopes, is a treatment that will be readily available for patients to administer themselves, twice a day.



Because the treatment is simple and relatively cheap, Power said it could help people with HIV/AIDS in African countries as well as others around the world.



“We think this will be an effective treatment globally,” he said.



“It’s low technology, inexpensive and safe.”