Edmonton kicks off conversation on legal pot shops

The city is getting a head start on preparing for the expected growth of legal pot shops in Edmonton, but at least one business owner eyeing a future store wants more answers.



Edmonton addressed marijuana dispensaries for the first time in a report released Thursday, as it waits for the federal government to release more details on its expected bill to legalize sales of cannabis for recreational use.



The report is the first look into what legal pot in Edmonton could look like: it outlines where marijuana can be grown, and adds 'cannabis retail sales' and 'cannabis lounges' to a bylaw that governs the development of bars and other retail stores.



The changes would mean you can’t grow cannabis in greenhouses and garden centres. You also wouldn’t be allowed to grow weed — unless licened by Health Canada — in urban outdoor farms, non-commercial farms or rural farms, according to Colton Kirsop, a city planner with Edmonton.



“The city is being proactive and getting our bylaw in good shape to be really clear on what kinds of activities are allowable at this time,” he said.



But details like how far apart the pot stores or lounges can be from one another weren’t provided.



Frederick Pels, CEO of the Green Room — a marijuana information store in Old Strathcona that intends to become a dispensary when legal — said he hoped the city would’ve provided more details on possible changes.



He said he doesn’t want laws to be too restrictive, for example, allowing pot shops only in far-flung, unattractive areas of the city.



“We don’t want to be hiding under blankets in dark alleys with buzzers for everybody,” he said. “There’s a need for regulation, but over-regulation could be dangerous as well.”



But conversations over where the shops can be located are for a later time, according to Kirsop.



“That will happen only if the federal government allows for municipalities to have a role,” he said. “There are dependencies on those two other orders of government (the province and feds).”



Kirsop said Edmonton can expect more details on the government’s pot bill in June.



“We will have thorough public engagement around the potential future of non-medical cannabis,” he said. “This process is going take some time.”