Family of Edmonton crowbar attack victim starts fundraiser

The family of the woman who allegedly had her arms broken by a man with a crowbar has launched a fundraising page to help with medical costs.

Belynda Schendzielorz, the sister of the crowbar attack victim, wrote on a GoFundMe page that the woman will be out of work for three months and have some “unforeseen medical costs.”

“No words describe the terror of getting a call saying that someone has broke your sister's arms with a crow bar,” the page said.

She and her husband are also moving, coincidentally, the page added.

“The total relief of seeing that she is still whole but the realization that she cannot use her arms or fingers to do the simplest of task such as scratch her nose or wipe the tears out of her eyes. Or to look into her eyes and not know how to answer her question "Why would someone want to do this to me?’” The page stated.

“I am very thankful that it was not her head that was hit but it did affect her mind. She and her family have a long road of recovery ahead of them.”

Edmonton police announced Thursday that a suspect, 28-year-old Jared Matthew Eliasson, has been arrested and faces several charges, including attempt to commit murder, possessing an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and aggravated assault.

He remains in custody.

The family has asked to keep the name of the woman anonymous.

