Hunting knife found next to man shot by police: ASIRT

A large hunting knife was recovered near the 55-year-old man who was shot dead by Edmonton police this week, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

Police told media Thursday that an officer was sent to the Hollands Landing area in southwest Edmonton after police received two separate 911 calls “indicating that the driver of a vehicle was swerving all over the road and possibly impaired.”

A six-year veteran of the force pulled over the vehicle at 1:43 p.m. that day. Police said the officer and the driver both exited their vehicles and an encounter occurred that resulted in the officer discharging his firearm, striking the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

ASIRT took over the investigation, and on Friday sent out a press release stating the hunting knife was recovered on scene near the body and seized.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday but the man’s identity has not been released.