'At present, we are woefully underserviced': conference serves health concerns of LGBTQ community
In its fourth year, the Inclusive Health Conference expands to other medical professionals.
Gender reassignment surgery remains out of reach for many who need it, an issue that will be at the forefront of the Inclusive Health Conference in Edmonton this weekend.
This is the fourth year for the conference, which tackles health concerns unique to the LGBTQ community.
“Most of the barriers the community faces is access to surgery,” according to Angela Reid, a board member with the Trans Equality Society of Alberta.
There aren’t many doctors in the province who do the surgery, she said, forcing many people to go as far as Montreal.
Making matters more difficult, follow up care can be hard to find when people come back to Alberta.
“If you can’t find a gyno who wants to look at you, your rate of complication will be higher,” she said.
It’s a concern echoed by transgender activist Aria Ehren.
“When we return, who has the skill and willingness to look after us?” She said. “We need to improve regional availability of qualified surgical staff.”
The conference was created by a group of medical students at the University of Alberta, who wanted better information on LGBTQ issues in healthcare and medical education.
This year they’ve expanded the conference to be more applicable to all healthcare professionals, including nurses, physiotherapists, social works and pharmacists, according to Joceyln Andruko, a medical student who helped organize this year’s event.
“A number of our speakers are from those other disciplines and we've made an effort to expand our scope,” she said.
Ehren is glad that events like these shine a spotlight on the challenges faced by her community.
“Transgender people are a reality that the health care establishment must be prepared to service, and at present, we are woefully underserviced,” she said.
The Inclusive Health Conference is happening March 11 in Edmonton at the Matrix Hotel.
