'At present, we are woefully underserviced': conference serves health concerns of LGBTQ community

Gender reassignment surgery remains out of reach for many who need it, an issue that will be at the forefront of the Inclusive Health Conference in Edmonton this weekend.



This is the fourth year for the conference, which tackles health concerns unique to the LGBTQ community.



“Most of the barriers the community faces is access to surgery,” according to Angela Reid, a board member with the Trans Equality Society of Alberta.



There aren’t many doctors in the province who do the surgery, she said, forcing many people to go as far as Montreal.



Making matters more difficult, follow up care can be hard to find when people come back to Alberta.



“If you can’t find a gyno who wants to look at you, your rate of complication will be higher,” she said.



It’s a concern echoed by transgender activist Aria Ehren.



“When we return, who has the skill and willingness to look after us?” She said. “We need to improve regional availability of qualified surgical staff.”