NDP MLA calls out politicians who appear on 'extremist' media

Albertan politicians should reconsider doing interviews with “extremist” media organizations, NDP MLA David Shepherd says.



On Wednesday Shepherd gave a speech in the legislature questioning members of the Wildrose Party who do interviews with Rebel Media, calling them, among other things, a “constant source of fear, hatred, and misinformation about the Muslim faith.”



He argued that politicians who supported it were standing against Albertans who are Muslim or of African descent.



Rebel News is an online news source that bills itself as a “fearless source of news, opinion and activism.



It has also drawn criticism for having a reporter in blackface and several negative stories about Islam.



“I don’t think any provincial leader should stand by any organization that is making any Albertans feel less safe and unwelcome in their communities,” Shepherd told Metro after his speech.



“Many individuals within the local Muslim communities, you know they have told me this makes them feel less safe,” Shepherd said.



While he said upholding free speech is imperative, he argued politicians shouldn’t appear on news sites that aren’t inclusive.



Wildrose MLAs have often appeared at Rebel-organized events. In December, Wildrose leader Brian Jean spoke at the group’s anti-carbon tax rally.



"Opposition MLAs they appear to be, they attend rallies, they appear on shows, they push their [Rebel Media] content on social media," Shepherd said.



In an emailed response Rebel Media’s founder and editor Ezra Levant said he didn’t understand Shepherd’s accusations.



“Our company has more black and Muslim contributors than the NDP has in their caucus,” he said in an email.



Wildrose spokesperson Samantha Johnston, asked for comment, referenced the report released by retired Canadian Press journalist Heather Boyd after a Rebel reporter was not admitted to the press gallery.



"As recommended by the Boyd report which Premier Notley commissioned last year, it should not be the role of politicians to determine who is recognized as media,” she said. “We will continue to abide by the spirit of the report's recommendation."