One year later: Edmonton pilot sees happy hens

Meet Tallulah, Penelope, Camilla, and Maleficent. “Penelope is incredibly shy. The others are much more outgoing,” Linda Johnson said of her four hens. “They have different personalities, much like a cat or dog." Johnson got her hens for the fresh eggs — but they've also become pets. “They are incredibly entertaining and rewarding," she said. Johnson has been raising her chickens since thanksgiving 2014, as part of a pilot project that allowed some Edmontonians to test out raising chickens in their backyards. “I had an opportunity where I could provide a great, enriched life for a group of animals and feed my family,” she said.

She’s learned a lot about raising them since then.



For one, the hens require extra care during the winter, she said — their coops need to be protected from the wind and their water can’t freeze.



“Our nights are longer,” she added. “So our hens need a high-protein snack before bed because the night is that much longer.”



Edmonton has also learned quite a bit about winter hen keeping since it expanded its pilot project last year to allow 50 coops. Officials will detail their findings in a one-year update to city councillors in April or May.



“In the winter, it takes a lot more to take care of the hens,” said Keith Scott, co-ordinator with animal control at the city.



He said officials found small issues with some hen owners in the winter, but the majority were good at keeping the chickens happy.



“We’re a very northern environment,” he said. “You have to make sure these processes are in place to make sure the hens aren’t in distress at all.”



As a result, he wants city officials to continue with winter inspections.



“Site owners did fix the issues,” he said. “But because those issues were raised, it’s important for us to realize those inspections need to occur in the summer and winter.”



It will be up to council when they meet later this year to decide if they want to expand the pilot.