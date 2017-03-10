Private and public school advocates continue funding debate

Would Alberta students leave private schools if their funding was pulled?



The answer to that question could determine whether private schools save, or cost, Albertans tax dollars.



Alberta funds private schools on a per-student basis at 70 per cent the rate public students are funded, which is the highest in Canada.



But John Jagersma, executive director of the Association of Independent Schools and Colleges in Alberta, claims students would leave private schools and flock to the public system, costing taxpayers more if those funds were pulled.



“We used $750 million over the past five years and I think that’s a pretty fair number for savings to the taxpayer by having the option (of private schools),” he said.



Alberta Teachers’ Association President Mark Ramsankar, however, said that argument doesn't hold up. He points to Ontario where private schools are more popular despite getting no public funding.



"I would venture to say there would not be a mass exodus of students leaving private education in order to enter into the public system, and research bares that out,” Ramsankar said.



Last month, Public Interest Alberta called for the phasing out of most private school funding, saying it would allow $100 million to be redirected to public, Catholic and francophone school boards.



Alberta students get about $5,000 each, despite some schools charging upwards of $15,000 a year for tuition.