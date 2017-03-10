Celebrating and elevating Edmonton women in the arts

SkirtsaFire hits the stage this year with its first commissioned play, the Mommy Monologues, and a weekend packed with showcases and workshops.

The multi-disciplinary festival is in its fifth year “celebrating and elevating women in the arts,” festival manager Brianne Jang told Metro.

This year, the festival will include a night of spoken word, Words Unzipped, curated by Edmonton’s youth poet laureate Nasra Adem with a Black Girl Magic theme.

“There is so much art happening by women of colour but so often once it gets to the stage we are not represented, so I was very stoked to call on the women I know for Black Girl Magic,” she said of her show, Friday at the Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts. “I am a spoken word poet and through words that are our truth, our oral history, women of colour can reject stereotypes.”

The majority of events are by donation and the full listing of workshops, art installations, plays and even cabaret are available on the festival website

“Art has always been a great way to tackle world issues and I think it is important our art reflects what is happening in the world and showcasing it here at home is what makes this festival amazing for our arts community,” Jang said.

“I have been on each side of the festival. I’ve preformed in the festival and I’ve photographed the festival and now I am managing. It has really been an extraordinary journey,” she said.

Jang noted that a large number of the events take place on Alberta Avenue.

“Being a part of the revitalization really gives us a sense of how important community is to the art and art is to the community,” she said.

Event List

Saturday:

Maple Sugar Carnaval

What: Bonjour, Edmontonians. The warm February weather may have put an end to some of the city’s favourite winter festivals but luckily there’s one more this weekend that is sure to delight your taste buds and let you practice your francais at the same time. The French Canadian Association of Alberta hosts the Maple Sugar Carnaval at Fort Edmonton Park.

When: March 11, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park, 7000 143 St.

Saturday:

Alberta Aviation celebrates International Women's Day

What: Coinciding with International Women’s Day this week, the Alberta Aviation Museum is celebrating some of the female pioneers that have taken to the skies in a male-dominated field. Those being honoured include 93-year-old Lois Argue, the first women hired to work for Edmonton’s Blatchford Field. “I didn’t give a damn,” Argue said about being the only woman. Badass.

When: March 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Alberta Aviation Museum, 11410 Kingsway NW

Saturday:

Sound of Music singalong

What: It’s cold outside so warm your heart at this family event. The theatre will be alive with the Sound of Music Sunday when Festival Place hosts a sing-a-long of the timeless classic. Bring your best voice, even dress up if you want to, and it could just end up being one of your Favorite Things. Tickets range from $12.50 to $24.

When: March 11, 12:30 p.m.

Where: 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park

All weekend:

Showing of All Governments Lie

What: In the world of alternative fact, Emmy-award winning Vancouver filmmaker Fred Peabody’s latest documentary couldn’t have come out at a better time. Appropriately titles All Governments Lie, the film explores the career of journalist I.F. Stone and his work holding government accountable.

When: March 10 to march 16, 6 p.m.