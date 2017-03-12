Edmonton police investigate suspicious death
A man was found dead inside a car in a north Edmonton grocery store's parking lot on Saturday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
There doesn’t appear to be any criminal activity involved in the discovery of a dead body in north Edmonton over the weekend, according to police.
Edmonton Police Service was called to the parking lot of a grocery store at 129 Street and 127 Avenue Saturday afternoon after the deceased male was found inside a vehicle.
“Based on the investigation thus far, detectives believe the death is non criminal but they continue to investigate,” read a statement from EPS spokesperson Patrycia Thenu on Sunday.
The man has not be publicly identified but next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact police.
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Footnotes