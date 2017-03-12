Edmonton police investigate suspicious death

There doesn’t appear to be any criminal activity involved in the discovery of a dead body in north Edmonton over the weekend, according to police.

Edmonton Police Service was called to the parking lot of a grocery store at 129 Street and 127 Avenue Saturday afternoon after the deceased male was found inside a vehicle.

“Based on the investigation thus far, detectives believe the death is non criminal but they continue to investigate,” read a statement from EPS spokesperson Patrycia Thenu on Sunday.

The man has not be publicly identified but next of kin has been notified.