No charges in West Edmonton Mall incident

Edmonton police say they won’t be laying any charges against West Edmonton Mall security guards over allegations of assault against a man.

Xiaobo Wu alleged he sustained injuries to his face and body as security guards kicked him out of the mall for refusing to leave retail store Zara until he got a refund for an alleged double charge on March 3.

After Wu filed an official police complaint, Edmonton Police Service decided last week that charges weren’t warranted.

“No charges are being consider against WEM security at this time,” EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison confirmed Friday. “The [investigating] officer has concluded the investigation after interviewing several witnesses and staff in the store, and WEM security personnel and surveillance video, whose statements were all consistent regarding Mr. Wu’s aggressive behaviours and his resistance in leaving the premises.”