Seasonal parking ban declared in Edmonton

Weekend flurries have brought on a seasonal parking ban on priority routes in Edmonton, starting 7 a.m. Monday.

Vehicles found pared in designated parking ban routes will be subject to tagging and towing for as long as the ban is in effect.

Meanwhile, city crews will be working round the clock to plow and sand roads and sidewalks.

“With the snowfall over the weekend, we are focusing our efforts on arterial roads, bus routes and collector roads,” said Eduardo Sosa, director of roadway maintenance at the city. “Please find alternate parking if you park on a designated No Season parking area, so we can clear the roads quickly and efficiently.”