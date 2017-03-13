2017 another tough year for oil industry: Conference Board of Canada
While prices and production are up, the Conference Board of Canada predicts 2017 will be the third year in a row the oil industry sees losses.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Canadian oil producers are in for another tough year, according to the Conference Board of Canada.
The board’s latest industry outlook predicts the industry, which is predominately based in Alberta, stands to lose $1.1 billion this year, marking the third year in a row the sector is in the red.
The pre-tax losses are despite the fact prices have increased along with production.
Still, the board believes the industry is primed to break its slide soon.
“Following three consecutive years of oversupply, global crude oil markets are finally moving back into balance. Global demand is expected to increase in coming years, suggesting prices will continue the upward trajectory that began late last summer,” said Conference Board of Canada economic Carlos Murillo in a statement.
“Despite recent positive developments, however, we do not expect the industry’s bottom line to return to positive territory until the fourth quarter of this year given that it started from such a weak position.”
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Footnotes