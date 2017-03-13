News / Edmonton

2017 another tough year for oil industry: Conference Board of Canada

While prices and production are up, the Conference Board of Canada predicts 2017 will be the third year in a row the oil industry sees losses.

A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alta., on June 1, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alta., on June 1, 2014.

Canadian oil producers are in for another tough year, according to the Conference Board of Canada.

The board’s latest industry outlook predicts the industry, which is predominately based in Alberta, stands to lose $1.1 billion this year, marking the third year in a row the sector is in the red.

The pre-tax losses are despite the fact prices have increased along with production.

Still, the board believes the industry is primed to break its slide soon.

“Following three consecutive years of oversupply, global crude oil markets are finally moving back into balance. Global demand is expected to increase in coming years, suggesting prices will continue the upward trajectory that began late last summer,” said Conference Board of Canada economic Carlos Murillo in a statement.

“Despite recent positive developments, however, we do not expect the industry’s bottom line to return to positive territory until the fourth quarter of this year given that it started from such a weak position.”

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views