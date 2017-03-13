2017 another tough year for oil industry: Conference Board of Canada

Canadian oil producers are in for another tough year, according to the Conference Board of Canada.

The board’s latest industry outlook predicts the industry, which is predominately based in Alberta, stands to lose $1.1 billion this year, marking the third year in a row the sector is in the red.

The pre-tax losses are despite the fact prices have increased along with production.

Still, the board believes the industry is primed to break its slide soon.

“Following three consecutive years of oversupply, global crude oil markets are finally moving back into balance. Global demand is expected to increase in coming years, suggesting prices will continue the upward trajectory that began late last summer,” said Conference Board of Canada economic Carlos Murillo in a statement.