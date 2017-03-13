Alberta holding meetings, seeking online input on labour rule changes

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is asking the public for input on making changes to its labour rules.

Labour Minister Christina Gray said Monday the province will be meeting with businesses, unions and social agencies over the coming weeks, and is asking Albertans to deliver their input online.

Gray is looking to update Alberta's Employment Standards Code and the Labour Relations Code, both of which have not been updated in a generation.

She said neither piece of legislation has been significantly updated since 1988 — nearly 30 years ago.

"This is staggering. Legislation that touches the lives of so many hard-working Albertans should not and cannot be disregarded in this way."

The government wants advice specifically on maternity, paternal and compassionate care leaves, the employment insurance program and collective bargaining.

The province is also looking for ideas on introducing leave for care of critically ill children.