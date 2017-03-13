Building the braiding business in Edmonton

As a child growing up in Nigeria, Zaynab Logun lived next door to a salon and would watch the customers going in and out all day.



“I was always seeing people come out of the salon with a different style. It always looked so nice,” she said.



It sparked an interest in braiding that was encouraged by her grandmother, who taught her the art of neat, tight braids.



Logun is still passionate about great hair—now a student at Athabasca University, she’s one of a growing number of people harnessing social media to build the braiding business in Edmonton.



Because, for a long time, it wasn’t that easy to get your hair done here.



When Logun arrived in Edmonton in 2013, she soon found that black hair was an underserved beauty demographic. Those who needed their hair done often had to ask friends or family, or track down stylists through word of mouth, she said.



She started by doing a few of her friends hair, but word spread, and soon she was fielding calls from women eager for cornrows, weaves and other types of braids.



“We don’t have that many black hair, or African salons in Edmonton, and if you go to a salon you tend to pay more,” she said.



So Logun took a different approach—she put an ad on Kijiji and started posting on Instagram.



“I’m trying to reach people outside of Edmonton, like Leduc and St. Albert,” she said. “I put up pictures, they know they are coming to my home so they will feel more comfortable it’s more welcoming,” Logun said.



She’s not alone—Kijiji now has over a dozen young entrepreneurs using the service to connect with new customers.



Kate Cunningham spent years trying to find stylists by asking other women who’d done their hair, but recently found someone for her and her daughter through Kijiji.



“It’s more convenient and you’re able to find women who can offer services at a better rate. You feel like you are getting your money’s worth,” she said.



The strategy has paid off for Logun, who now has her own steady stream of customers coming in and out of the salon in her southside home. She said her side business now pays for her to continue her studies full time.



“Doing what I have passion for is everything to me,” Logun said. “For me you can wake me up at 3 a.m. to do hair and I am getting up.”