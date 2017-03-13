City Digest: things to watch in Edmonton this week

There's lots on the agenda at Edmonton city hall this week. Here's a look at what you can expect.

Crosswalks need fixing

Of Edmonton’s 380 crosswalks that need $45 million in repairs, 70 are considered a high priority, according to a report heading to the community public services committee Monday. The report says upgrades to the 70 priority locations would cost $8.5 million. Other enhancements, like curb extensions and lighting improvements, would cost an estimated $500,000. Councillors will discuss the findings Monday.

Upping security at city hall

City councillors will review more details Tuesday on proposed security enhancements for city hall. The new measures would include bag searches, physical screens with detector wands and physical metal detectors. The topic has been touchy for councillors, as some argue they want city hall to have an open vibe for the public. Other enhancements could include a glass partition, dividing the public from councillors and city staff in council chambers.

Bylaw changes to accommodate legal pot shops

Edmonton addressed marijuana dispensaries for the first time in a report released Thursday, as it waits for the federal government to release more details on its expected bill to legalize sales of cannabis for recreational use.



The report is the first look into what legal pot in Edmonton could look like: it outlines where marijuana can be grown, and adds 'cannabis retail sales' and 'cannabis lounges' to a bylaw that governs the development of bars and other retail stores.

Read more here.

Preventing the demolition of heritage homes

The city is pushing to change a current a bylaw so that heritage homes don’t get demolished when developers divide lots to construct homes. Buildings listed in the city’s heritage inventory reserve don’t have legal protection from demolition, according to a report going to the urban planning committee Wednesday. The report said 10 buildings listed on the inventory were demolished, eight of which were heritage homes.

Push to reduce parking requirements for homes