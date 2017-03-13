Edmonton updating homeless plan

The city launched an online survey Monday to gather input that could help reshape its plan to end homelessness.



The city’s 10-year plan is into its final three years, and Mayor Don Iveson said its goals could still be attainable with more help from provincial and federal governments.



“If all orders of government had stayed as committed as the city of Edmonton has been committed for the last seven years, we’d be much closer to the goal of ending homelessness in 10 years,” Iveson said.



He said the city was getting $100M every year to build new housing units from senior orders of government just six years ago, but that number dwindled to zero.



Many areas of Edmonton’s 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness have been successful – homeless counts have marked a 43 per cent decrease in people experiencing homelessness since 2008, and more than 5,900 people were housed by Housing First agencies between 2009 and 2016. Of those, 81 per cent remained housed a year later.



Homeward Trust CEO Susan McGee said other cities look to Edmonton for guidance for their homeless plans.



“When we started this work in 2007 and 2008, it was really unheard of in Canada. And the work that has happened in Alberta and specifically Edmonton has really led the way in the country, and frankly continues to,” she said.



The city is working with Homeward Trust to update the plan and take stock of its progress.



The plan has fallen far short of its permanent housing goals for the chronically homeless, however, creating just 213 of the 1,000 permanent supportive housing units identified as a need in a 2009 report.