Edmonton and Enoch Cree Nation launch collaboration agreement

The city of Edmonton and Enoch Cree Nation signed a memorandum Friday that commits both jurisdictions to working together on projects with social and economic benefits.



Leaders of both communities will meet at least once a year and maintain a working group focused on collaboration opportunities.



“As neighbours, we do have a need for a formal government-to-government relationship, which it’s hard to believe we’ve never had,” Mayor Don Iveson told Metro.



“It unlocks some of the same kinds of collaboration we’re pursuing with our municipal neighbours but it also unlocks some additional opportunities around reconciliation, and some economic development opportunities that are unique to First Nations.”



The agreement opens doors for a variety of projects, though nothing specific is in the works yet.



The two jurisdictions became direct neighbours in 1982, when annexation brought the city’s west boundaries to 215 Street.



The memorandum grew from the 2016 Community Economic Development Initiative – a joint project between the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers – which supported First Nations and adjacent municipalities to identify and plan for long-term economic co-operation.



Enoch Cree Nation Chief Billy Morin said the agreement solidifies both parties’ commitment to a strong and fair working relationship that will benefit everyone involved.



“This strengthened partnership in the Edmonton metropolitan region continues to honour the terms, spirit and intent of Treaty 6, while allowing for additional outcomes based on mutual benefit,” Morin said in a press release.