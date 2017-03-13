Edmonton Heroes: Artist and community maker April Dean

When April Dean left Edmonton in 2009 to do a Masters of Fine Arts in Halifax, she was sure she was leaving town for the last time.



“I grew up here, but my family doesn’t live here anymore,” said Dean, a print artist who’s shown work across North America.



“I had zero real ties, I sold all my furniture, I got rid of everything.”



So when she was lured back less than three years later, by the chance to head up the Society of Northern Alberta Print-Artists, it wasn’t without some trepidation.



“I think Edmonton is not an easy place to work in the arts, it’s not an easy place to be an artist. I think that’s true of Alberta in general,” she said.



But in the five years since she’s been at the helm of SNAP, as it’s known, she’s devoted considerable energy to creating a welcoming space for people who make art.



Now, the 4,500 square foot print shop and gallery space on the west end of Jasper Ave has become a community hub for artists of all stripes.



“I think because I’m an artist, ‘artist first’ is sort of my ethos,” she said, adding that she works with a strong team that is very supportive.



SNAP hosts artists from all over the world, and Dean said regardless of their expectation coming in, they tend to leave “surprised” by the experience offered not only by the gallery, but by the city.



She’s also worked to expand the definition of artists, and to that end, has partnered with organizations for Boyle Street to run workshops for youth. They also run printmaking classes open to anyone.



“That feeling, when someone pulls ink through a screen for the fist time? And they just see that process, and they see their hands making that and you see their minds open up to all the possibilities,” she said. “That’s pretty cool.”



“It makes me sad, for lack of a better word, that people don’t find art and art spaces accessible, that they don’t feel like it’s for everyone,” she said. “The ability for people to feel like they’re part of the community is really important to me.”