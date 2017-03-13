Edmonton’s Jasper Ave redesign complete; concerns raised

Edmonton has proposed its final plans for redesigning the west leg Jasper Ave, but a rep with the Oliver Community League still has concerns with the proposal.



The city held an open house over the weekend, showing Edmontonians the preferred design to transform Jasper Ave from 109 Street to 124 Street, by adding traffic lights at every stop and widening sidewalks.



The city made tweaks to the plans after consulting with residents last fall.



The new additions include adding tree-lined medians from 117 Street to 121 Street, bike parking, and connecting cycle lanes from adjacent streets that intersect Jasper Ave, according to Satya Gadidasu, the city’s senior traffic engineer.



“The median is to give that community feel,” he said. “The public liked the medians so that’s why we decided to go with them.”



But Dustin Martin, Oliver Community League’s civics director, is concerned the new plans would still allow left-hand turns on intersections that aren’t busy, from 110 Street to 117 Street (that doesn’t include 116 Street).



He said he wants them eliminated.



“It would be a good thing because you would narrow that crossing space. It means one fewer lane they have to cross, and lets them cross it a bit faster,” Martin said.



“The fewer left-hand turns you have, the safer it is for pedestrians.”



Though not as narrow as Martin would like, the city designs would still see fewer lanes on the west leg of Jasper Ave — the current bus lane would turn into a sidewalk.



Gadidasu said the design would also deter motorists from driving into neighbourhoods to access popular roads.



He said they’ll be forced to use Jasper Ave to access 116 Street or 109 Street because the current two-direction neighbourhood streets would become one-directions roads.



“We heard traffic condition issues as part of our public engagement,” he said.



The city will go to council this summer to present their findings and ask for funds. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2019.