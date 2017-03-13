News / Edmonton

Police investigating 'incident' in north Edmonton; one person in hospital

Edmonton EMS say they transported the patient Monday morning

Edmonton police closed off roads in north Edmonton Monday morning.

Edmonton police have closed off roads in north Edmonton after a person was injured in an “incident," according to a release.  

A patient was driven to hospital in critical condition at 11:36 a.m. Monday, according to EMS, after police closed off 50 Street at 137 Avenue. 

Police will be releasing further information later today. 

