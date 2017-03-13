Police investigating 'incident' in north Edmonton; one person in hospital
Edmonton EMS say they transported the patient Monday morning
Edmonton police have closed off roads in north Edmonton after a person was injured in an “incident," according to a release.
A patient was driven to hospital in critical condition at 11:36 a.m. Monday, according to EMS, after police closed off 50 Street at 137 Avenue.
Police will be releasing further information later today.
