Edmonton police say officer shot man who was pointing gun in intersection

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton shot a man after they say he appeared to be pointing a firearm at bystanders at an intersection.

Acting Deputy Chief Darren Derko says at least seven 911 calls were received about the man, and one caller reported they'd seen him loading a weapon.

Derko says when two officers arrived at the scene, they saw him pointing what appeared to be a firearm at people.

When the man saw the officers, Derko says he pointed the gun at them.

One of the officers shot the man and he's been taken to hospital, but Derko says his injuries aren't known

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which probes police shootings, has taken over the investigation.

"We understand from social media that there are photographs and video of this incident that are circulating," Derko said, adding investigators are hoping to see the evidence.

Derko said investigators also hope to talk with anyone who may have phoned 911 about the incident but kept driving.

Witness Armando Mazzocca said when police arrived, the man yelled at them to stand back.

"Then the cops hid behind the car. He shot at the car, after they hid behind it," Mazzocca told CTV. "The cops came up and shot him."

It's the second officer-involved shooting in Edmonton in less than a week.

On Thursday, a man was fatally shot after police say there was a struggle when an officer pulled over a suspected impaired driver and they both got out of their vehicles.

Derko said the officer who shot the man on Monday is a 10-year veteran of the Edmonton Police Service and also teaches other officers.

Both officers have been placed on mandatory administrative leave, Derko said, which is department policy.