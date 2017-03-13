Edmonton record store owner says vinyl is in demand

The owner of one of Edmonton’s biggest independent record store has a message for the Sunrise Records chain: stick to vinyl.



Some are skeptical of the Sunrise plan to take over 70 HMV locations across Canada starting next month – including two in Edmonton – saying young music fans just aren’t buying music anymore.



But Bruce Romaniuk, who runs Record Collector’s Paradise on the west end, said there’s plenty of demand for new vinyl.



“What I’ve noticed in the last five years is a big upswing towards the under-25s,” Romaniuk said.



“It’s almost becoming their preference of listening to music.”



Romaniuk’s west-end store has about 100,000 records, mostly used, including some stocked in two warehouses off site. He said sales have exceeded his expectations since opening in October 2015.



“I think we’ve definitely been the most aggressive store when it comes to vintage or used vinyl, especially over the past year,” he said.



“It’s just a matter of trying to keep up with it. It sells as fast as we put it out.”



Sunrise Records will have at least two Edmonton locations, including Londonderry Mall and West Edmonton Mall, and it will roll out more of its 70 cross-Canada sites on March 20.



Sunrise has pledged to focus on vinyl but also offer board games, themed toys and a wide selection of music, film and TV apparel.



Romaniuk urged caution with the catch-all approach, musing that perhaps HMV’s problem had little to do with people not buying music.



“I wasn’t a regular shopper there or anything, but I went in just before Christmas and I’m looking at the movies and the toys and the junk and the pictures and I’m thinking, 'Man oh man, how are these guys making any money,' ” he said.



“It would probably be a great business plan for them if they increased their stock of vinyl. That would be my guess. If they made me King of HMV that’s what I would do."