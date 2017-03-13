Edmonton split on flag re-design

The results are in, and Edmonton is virtually split on re-designing the city flag.



In a report heading to the community and public services committee Monday, the city found 48 per cent of respondents support a flag redesign, while 45 per cent don’t support one. The rest don’t know if they are supportive or not.



The results came after city council passed a motion late last year to gauge Edmontonians’ thoughts on a potentially new flag, designed by Ryan McCourt, and Edmonton’s current flag.



The push for the new flag, which highlights reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, comes as Mayor Don Iveson and McCourt argue the current flag isn’t designed well — it only bears the Edmonton’s coat of arms.



The Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations also presented McCourt’s flag to the city as a gift last year.



But it turns out Edmontonians are also divided on the design of both flags.



Of the 1,638 responses, 37 per cent said they liked the reconciliation flag, 35 per cent disliking it and 25 per cent being neutral.



McCourt said he wasn’t surprised with the results, adding liking or disliking the look of the flag strays away from its objective.



“My hope would be would be people see the bigger picture,” he said.



“I was trying to make a flag that has aspects of reconciliation, aspects of the old flag and continuity, and doing so in a way that represents everyone. The current flag doesn’t do that.”



People surveyed were also split on their views of the current city flag.



The report said 35 per cent of respondents liked it, 25 per cent didn’t like it and 38 per cent were neutral.



And those who were supportive of a re-design don’t want the city to spend no or little time or money on a re-design, according to the report.



The responses would equal a margin of error of +/- 2 per cent, 19 times out of 20, if the survey had been done using random probability sampling.