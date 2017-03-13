Braiding bonanza: entrepreneurs use social media to build black hair business

As a child growing up in Nigeria, Zaynab Logun lived next door to a salon and would watch the customers going in and out all day.



“I was always seeing people come out of the salon with a different style. It always looked so nice,” she said.



It sparked an interest in braiding that was encouraged by her grandmother, who taught her the art of neat, tight braids.



Logun is still passionate about great hair—now a student at Athabasca University, she’s one of a growing number of people harnessing social media to build the braiding business in Edmonton.



Because, for a long time, it wasn’t that easy to get your hair done here.

When Logun arrived in Edmonton in 2013, she soon found that black hair was an underserved beauty demographic. Those who needed their hair done often had to ask friends or family, or track down stylists through word of mouth, she said.



She started by doing a few of her friends hair, but word spread, and soon she was fielding calls from women eager for cornrows, weaves and other types of braids.



“We don’t have that many black hair, or African salons in Edmonton, and if you go to a salon you tend to pay more,” she said.



So Logun took a different approach—she put an ad on Kijiji and started posting on Instagram.