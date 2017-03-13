Iveson proposes city fly Métis, Treaty 6 flags all the time

Two flags were on the table: one designed by Ryan McCourt, which highlights reconciliation with Indigenous communities, and Edmonton’s current flag.



But the survey, which showed only 48 per cent of respondents supported a redesign, had Mayor Don Iveson re-thinking his original proposal to see Edmonton adopt McCourt’s flag.



“There’s an inconclusive desire to change it. I think that’s what we heard from Edmontonians,” Iveson told reporters. “Let’s not get caught up in that.”



Instead, Iveson proposed the city fly the Métis, Treaty 6 and current Edmonton flag. The city usually flies the Indigenous flags only during celebratory periods like Métis week.



“Let’s stick with the flag we have, at least for the time being,” Iveson said. “I think for a couple flag poles, which we can do pretty easily, we can do that to tangibly acknowledge the traditional territory and founding peoples of this place.”



Iveson’s proposal will go to council next Tuesday.