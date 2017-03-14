Alberta legislature bill proposes adopting central standard time year round

EDMONTON — The days of Albertans changing their clocks twice a year could soon be coming to an end.

NDP backbencher Thomas Dang has put forward a private member's bill that would put Alberta on central standard time year round.

Dang says thousands of Albertans have told him they want one time year round for a better quality of life.

The change would put Alberta on the same time as Saskatchewan year round, and one hour ahead of B.C. in the summer and two hours ahead of B.C. in the winter.

It would also put Alberta one hour behind Toronto in the winter and two hours in the summer.