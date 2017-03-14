Alberta should better help young people in care for life as adults: report

EDMONTON — Alberta's child and youth advocate says the province must do a better job of preparing young people who are in government care for life as adults.

The recommendation is contained in Del Graff's report on an indigenous man who was killed nine months after he turned 18.

Graff says the man, known as Peter, had a horrific life growing up and did not get the counselling help he requested and needed.

He says the province has good policies on the books but needs to do more to ensure that staff understand and act on them.

Graff also notes that his office raised similar concerns to the government in December 2015.