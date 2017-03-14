Councillors still split on increased City Hall security

City councillors are still split on upping security in council chambers, with some seeing them as preventative measures while others questioning if they’re warranted.

City staff made their case for the security measures Tuesday at the executive committee, pointing to recent crimes as evidence Edmonton is seeing an increase in random acts of violence.

If approved, there would be bag checks, metal detectors and a partition dividing city officials from the public in the council chamber.

Officials noted Edmonton’s crowbar attack last week that left one woman with broken arms, Monday’s incident which saw police shoot a man with a firearm and the 2014 stabbings at a Lowblaw warehouse.

“People are targeting what’s going on in chambers, to back up our claim that’s going on here,” said Dean Sydlowski, director of security, referencing threats councillors received during debates on Rogers Place and Blatchford redevelopment.

But some councillors said crime overall was actually decreasing in Edmonton.

Coun. Scott McKeen, for one, said the city needs a better sense of risks that actually apply to council, as staff couldn’t point to serious incidents that occurred in chambers in Canada.

McKeen said risks could increase if the city feeds fear and mistrust.

“I hate the idea of people having to go through metal detectors and bag searches to come to council,” he said.

Coun. Dave Loken said he’s in favour of the change.

“This is about prevention,” he said.

In the end, councillors voted to move the debate to council next week.

That had Mayor Don Iveson seemingly pleased.

“Fortunate for me, I’ll be on an airplane, so it’s up to you guys,” Iveson told committeel, as he’s off to Ottawa next week.