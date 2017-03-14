Police investigate Tuesday morning shooting in downtown Edmonton

Police say the blood trail from a man suffering gunshot wounds led them to a lounge near 109 Street and 107 Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at 106 Street and 107 Avenue around 3 a.m., where they came across an injured male who had gone into a convenience store for help, according to a press release. They determined the man had been shot "multiple times."

Police deployed a canine team to track a blood trail left by the victim, which led them to the lounge at 109 Street. Bullet holes and casings were found outside the establishment.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random and the victim was not co-operative with investigators. The man was taken to hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Officers continue to investigate but have no suspects in custody.

