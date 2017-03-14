Jewish Federation of Edmonton beefs up security after threats in other cities

Money that would usually allow the Jewish Federation of Edmonton to help people is now being spent to protect them, as threats against Jewish community centres rise across North America.



CEO Debby Shoctor said the federation is changing its emergency protocol and tightening security at synagogues, schools and other community facilities in light of recent bomb threats and hateful graffiti across the United States and Canada – including Calgary, Vancouver and Winnipeg.



“We’ve had to put a lot more dollars that we would ordinarily spend on things like cultural programming, or bursaries for our students to go to school and to camp, on security. Which is really a shame,” Shoctor said.



“Security is very expensive. Buying cameras and locks and hiring security guards is not cheap.”



While there have been no recent threats directed at Jewish institutions in Edmonton, she said news elsewhere has been psychologically wearing on the community.



Shoctor feels it’s only a matter of time before something happens here.



“We’ve had a number of phone calls from people who are quite worried. And it’s been very quiet for a long time, so this is unusual for us,” she said.



The federation has instituted a call-out list to notify other institutions in case of an incident, and is considering a text message fan-out notification system.



Members regularly liaise with the Edmonton Police Service as well, and are holding a March 24 meeting to share common concerns with members of Edmonton’s Muslim community.



Shoctor said the Jewish community usually feels “very safe” in Edmonton, but she feels there is little choice, but to take extra precautions right now.



“None of these bomb threats have been real, but nonetheless if you receive a bomb threat you have to act on it. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, they’ve all been hoaxes and we’re just going to sit here,’” she said.