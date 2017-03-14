City council look at possible legal pot shops in Edmonton

Discussions on legal pot shops in Edmonton took another step Tuesday, as city staff are set to prepare more information on rules for people looking to open dispensaries.



City councillors discussed a city report Tuesday at the executive committee that provides an initial look on what legal pot could look like in Edmonton, as the city waits for the federal government to release more details on its expected bill to legalize sales of cannabis for recreational use.



In the report, the city proposed adding ‘cannabis retail sales’ and ‘cannabis lounges’ to a bylaw that governs the development of bars and retail stores.

If the amendments weren’t added, it could be inferred that people looking at opening a pot shop could skirt around the rules, senior city planner Colton Kirsop told council.

“The idea of moving forward with these changes is we will create new uses so, upon legislation, if anyone wants to open a retail sale, they’ll have to come and get a new development permit for that,” he explained.

The bylaw changes would also mean you can’t grow cannabis in greenhouses and garden centres. You also wouldn’t be allowed to grow weed — unless licenced by Health Canada — in urban outdoor farms, non-commercial farms or rural farms,

Currently, people can grow medical cannabis in Edmonton’s industrial areas as long as they are licenced by the federal government.

Councillors voted to move the proposed changes for further debate at a public hearing later this year, where staff will likely return with more information on things like where the pot shops can be located.

The federal government’s draft legislation hasn’t yet been outlined, so questions around tax revenue and allowing people to drink alcohol in cannabis lounges don’t yet have answers.

“The road to legislation could take up to a year or more,” Kirsop said. “Conversations have also been initiated by the province.”

But Les Hagen, with tobacco control advocacy group Action on Smoking and Health, wants the same regulation on future pot shops to apply to stores selling cigarettes and tobacco products.

“Tobacco regulation shouldn’t take a back seat to cannabis,” he said. “Tobacco is far more addictive.”

The city is also looking at ways to generate revenue from legal pot shops, which could come in the form in licensing fees. For instance, Vancouver charges marijuana dispensaries $30,000 per year and those in Victoria get a relative bargain at $5,000.

“We should really be considering those high fees,” Coun. Dave Loken told council. “Especially if the feds or the province don’t step up, we’re going to be stuck with the enforcement.”

More details on where the potential pot shops can be located will be determined at a later time, as the federal government has yet to determine if Edmonton has a role in legalisation.

"There's a number of options we'll bring back to you," city staff said.

A provincial task force has also been established to explore policies that would be required to support the federal legislation.

“We anticipate there will be some role for municipalities, so we’ve prepared some placeholder bylaw amendments,” Kirsop said.

It’s expected the federal government’s draft legislation will come down in June.