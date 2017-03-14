News / Edmonton

Man hit by driver while in a marked crosswalk Tuesday morning

Charges are pending against the driver in southeast Edmonton.

Metro file.

A 64-year-old man was hit by the driver of a car while in a marked crosswalk in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries" just after 7 a.m., according to police.

He was crossing the street near 38 Street and Kirkwood Avenue when he was hit by the driver, who was headed southbound in a Pontiac vehicle.

Charges are pending against the driver.

