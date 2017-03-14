Researchers probe long-term effects on firefighters after Fort McMurray

Nicola Cherry knows life will never be the same for some of the 3,000-plus firefighters who risked their lives to battle the Fort McMurray wildfire last year.

At the time, the University of Alberta epidemiologist and her team were also on the ground in northern Alberta, testing the respiratory systems of some 350 responders after they were exposed to heavy smoke and ash.

Already, there were signs of long-term health concerns.

“Immediately after the fire, a large number of people did have problems with coughing and wheezing and feeling breathless. Most, or many, reported getting better three months later. But not all,” Cherry told Metro. “An appreciable number of those people did also report mental health problems.

“Those who were actually from Fort McMurray have particular problems because they could see their houses burning, they could see other people’s property burning and they had a very direct emotional involvement with the city. Not being able to stop it from being destroyed was very emotional for that group.”

Cherry now hopes to follow-up with those firefighters, and thousands more, thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research awarded Tuesday.

She hopes to recruit every firefighter in Alberta who helped fight “The Beast”, as the wildfire was known, into a two-year study involving a series of questionnaires and consent to access their health records.

“With a large group of thousands, we should then be able to pick up any unusual medical conditions that develop as a result of the fire and come up with recommendations about the sorts of supports that were in place, or should have been, to help people deal with mental health problems,” said Cherry.

“Those people were working in really frightening conditions, this was not a friendly fire, so those sorts of mental stressors have come into it and affected them, and are still affecting some.”

Cherry believes that society as a whole has gotten better at recognizing post-traumatic stress disorder and taking it seriously, but it isn’t the only mental health concern after a fire like the one that ripped through Fort Mac.

“For fire fighters, PTSD is recognized as something they do get and are compensated for,” she said. “I think some of the longer-term issues of anxiety and depression, that don’t formally come under PTSD, are perhaps under recognized.”